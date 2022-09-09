Latest: Millions mourn the Queen

A woman lays flowers by the railings at Buckingham Palace

It is another emotional day as tributes to the Queen continue to pour in from far and wide.

The 96-year-old died “peacefully” at Balmoral on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said.

A period of mourning is under way as the nation grieves for a figurehead admired and adored not just across the nation and Commonwealth but the world.

For the first time in 70 years – longer than most have been alive – the UK is also adapting to life under a king again.

9.26am

Two dark Range Rovers arrived at Aberdeen International Airport, led by five police motorbikes, at around 9.20am.

It got there around an hour after the Duke of Sussex was seen leaving Balmoral.

9.24am

The Queen seemed frail but in “really good spirits” when he met her at the weekend, the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has said.

The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields spent the weekend at Balmoral and had dinner with the Queen on Saturday and lunch with her on Sunday.

The Queen at Balmoral on Tuesday, two days before her death (Jane Barlow/PA)

He described the monarch as “fabulous” and “very engaging” company, and said their conversation ranged over a wide array of topics.

And he said he was surprised by the sudden decline in her health and death on Thursday.

9.22am

Laura Huff, who moved to London three-and-a-half years ago from the US, was in tears as she paid her respects at Buckingham Palace.

“We always knew this day would come but it just seemed to happen quite quickly when it did.

“She was like a grandmother to the nation.

Flowers at the gates of Balmoral in Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“As someone who wanted to move here my entire life, she was someone you always hear about and read about.

“I think she had a really strong sense of responsibility and you could really see that.”

9.21am

The Duke of Sussex was seen leaving Balmoral at about 8.15am, with a convoy passing flowers laid as tributes to his late grandmother.

His father, the King, is expected to leave later for Aberdeen airport to fly back to London.

9.20am

A woman wipes away a tear as she stands with a bouquets of flowers outside Buckingham Palace (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

9.19am

Royal Mourning will be observed by members of the royal family, royal household staff and representatives of the royal household on official duties, together with troops committed to ceremonial duties, Buckingham Palace said.

9.18am

Buckingham Palace said royal residences will close until after the Queen’s funeral, including the Queen’s Gallery and the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace, as well as the Queen’s Gallery in Edinburgh.

Balmoral Castle and Sandringham House, the Queen’s private estates, will also close for this period, as will Hillsborough Castle, the sovereign’s official residence in Northern Ireland.

9.15am

Those who wish to leave floral tributes at Buckingham Palace will be guided to lay them at dedicated sites in Green Park or Hyde Park, the Palace said.

Flowers left outside the Palace gates will be moved to the Green Park Floral Tribute Garden by The Royal Parks.

At Windsor Castle, floral tributes can be left at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk. These flowers will be brought inside the castle each evening and placed on the castle chapter grass on the south side of St George’s Chapel and Cambridge Drive.

At the Sandringham Estate, people are encouraged to leave floral tributes at the Norwich Gates.

A woman kisses a small child as they look at the flowers laid outside Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

At Balmoral Castle, floral tributes can be left at the main gate.

At the Palace of Holyroodhouse, people are encouraged to give floral tributes to the wardens at the entrance to The Queen’s Gallery. Those flowers will be laid on the forecourt grass in front of the Palace’s north turret.

At Hillsborough Castle, floral tributes may be laid on the castle forecourt in front of the main gates.

9.11am

There will be no physical books of condolence at the royal residences.

An online book of condolence is available on the royal website.

9.09am

A period of royal mourning will be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, the date of which will be confirmed in due course, Buckingham Palace said.

9.05am

BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule in the wake of the Queen’s death.

The broadcaster is airing rolling news coverage on Friday with a BBC News Special filling regular TV slots in between BBC News at One and BBC News at Six.

Here is the moment Huw Edwards on BBC One announced the death of HM The Queen. pic.twitter.com/ar08Ox27Cr — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 8, 2022

Programmes including EastEnders, Homes Under The Hammer, Bargain Hunt, and Doctors have moved from their usual channel and will air on BBC Two throughout the day.

Similarly, the new BBC Two programming schedule includes the additions of Animal Park, Best Bakes Ever, Money For Nothing, Garden Rescue and The Bidding Room.

9am

A woman appears emotional near to the gates of Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

8.58am

Crowds began to converge on Buckingham Palace yesterday amid grave fears over the Queen’s health.

Scores of tributes have already been left since those fears were realised – with many, many more expected over the coming days.

Floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Christine Ashley, 68, from Canberra in Australia, said she landed in the UK for a holiday with her husband Norman Ashley, 71, on Thursday – the day the Queen died – and felt like she had “walked into history”.

Speaking outside Buckingham Palace, Mrs Ashley, a dual British-Australian national, told PA: “It’s very sad, very, very sad.

“Like everyone’s been saying, she’s been part of our lives.”

Mrs Ashley added: “I’m a dual citizen, I grew up in the UK, and it’s a time of uncertainty and the Queen was one of those stabilising factors around the world in these troubling times.

“So I guess there’s a sense of dread about what the future holds.”

8.50am

The Queen has been held up in newspapers around the world as a “unifying force” who symbolised stability during decades of rapid change.

Some mastheads praised the royal’s fortitude and loyalty throughout her reign, while there was also space to reflect on her personality.

Minneord: Dronning Elizabeth 2.s død avslutter en kvinnes unike skjebne og liv som strekker seg over nesten et århundre. Hun formet sitt kongelige kall med pliktfølelse og kjærlighet og ble både britenes og hele verdens dronning. pic.twitter.com/Gpf9Idhbf9 — Aftenposten (@Aftenposten) September 8, 2022