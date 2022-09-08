Money stock

Current bank notes featuring a portrait of the Queen will continue to be legal tender, the Bank of England has reassured consumers.

A further announcement regarding notes will be made once the period of mourning has been observed following the Queen’s death.

The Queen was the first monarch to feature on Bank of England banknotes, Threadneedle Street said.

The Bank of England’s staff wish to express their heartfelt condolences to the @RoyalFamily, following news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.https://t.co/RtUTCg0Jxl pic.twitter.com/69593bsV1Z — Bank of England (@bankofengland) September 8, 2022

Bank governor Andrew Bailey said: “It was with profound sadness that I learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“On behalf of everyone at the Bank I would like to pass on my deepest condolences to the Royal Family.