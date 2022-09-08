First statement from King Charles III in full

King Charles III, left, with his mother, the Queen

This is the statement from King Charles III following the death of his mother, the Queen:

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.