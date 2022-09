BBC One suspends regular programming amid concerns for the Queen’s health

BBC signage

BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule following the announcement that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

The broadcaster is currently airing a BBC News Special with the next planned programme being the BBC News at Six.

Presenter Huw Edwards is dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect.

BBC presenter Huw Edwards (Matt Crossick/PA)

BBC One interrupted Bargain Hunt at 12.39 to deliver the statement from Buckingham Palace which said royal doctors were concerned for health.

The statement said the head of state was comfortable and her royal physicians recommended she remain under medical supervision.

The broadcaster has been airing rolling news coverage since discussing the health concerns of the Queen with various reporters including BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell.