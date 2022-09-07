Notification Settings

Truss sets ‘frenetic pace’ on first full day in office.

UK NewsPublished:

Aides said the PM was up and at her desk early after completing the appointments to her first Cabinet late on Tuesday.

Liz Truss will be setting a “frenetic pace” over the coming weeks as she grapples with the problems facing the country, aides have said.

After finishing appointing her Cabinet late on Tuesday, the Prime Minister was said to have been up and at her desk bright and early on her first full day in office.

“I am sure she got some sleep. She was up very early this morning. One of my colleagues was in a meeting very early,” her press secretary said.

By 8.30am she was chairing her first meeting of her new top team before heading to the Commons for her opening Prime Minister’s Questions duel with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Her press secretary said: “I think she is being really determined. You are going to see a pretty frenetic pace over the next few weeks to start solving the problems the country faces.”

The press secretary defended her decision to sack ministers who backed Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest.

“There are five former leadership candidates in the Cabinet. They are not all going to be there, she has enormous respect for Rishi Sunak,” he said.

“She has appointed the Cabinet which she thinks is best to take the country forward, getting the economy growing, and sort out the energy crisis.”

