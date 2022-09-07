Simon Clarke will serve as Minister for the North, Tory chairman says

I've written to @trussliz for clarity on her pledge to appoint a Minister for the North.

Wakefield and other Northern cities and towns have been neglected for far too long by successive Conservative governments.

Hoping this isn't the first U-turn and the PM keeps her promise. pic.twitter.com/qGu1bJAmmv

