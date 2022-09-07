Notification Settings

Queen postpones Privy Council duties after being urged by royal doctors to rest

UK NewsPublished:

Buckingham Palace said the monarch had a ‘full day’ on Tuesday after appointing Liz Truss PM and bidding farewell to Boris Johnson.

The Queen at Balmoral
The Queen at Balmoral

The Queen has postponed her Privy Council meeting after being advised by royal doctors to rest, Buckingham Palace has said.

The 96-year-old monarch’s latest setback will raise fresh fears for her health the day after she was pictured in a historic audience with Liz Truss, as she appointed her as the new Prime Minister.

A Palace spokesman said: “After a full day yesterday, Her Majesty has this afternoon accepted doctors’ advice to rest.

“This means that the Privy Council meeting that had been due to take place this evening will be rearranged.”

Liz Truss becomes PM
The Queen waiting in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Queen remains at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire and the latest advice does not involve a hospital stay.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch has ongoing mobility issues and had been due to hold the Privy Council virtually on Wednesday.

During the proceedings, Ms Truss would have taken her oath as First Lord of the Treasury and new cabinet ministers would have been sworn into their roles, and also made privy counsellors if not already appointed as one in past.

