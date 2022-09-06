Notification Settings

What the papers say – September 6

UK NewsPublished:

Questions for the soon-to-be prime minister feature on the front pages.

British newspapers

Liz Truss’s victory in the Tory leadership contest dominates Tuesday’s papers.

The Daily Express and Daily Mail celebrate Ms Truss’s victory, with the former urging Britons to “put faith in Truss to deliver for Britain”.

Metro carries the PM-elect’s promise to “deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow the economy”.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Financial Times all report Ms Truss is expected to freeze energy bills as part of her plan to address the sector’s crisis.

The story is also carried by The Sun and i.

Meanwhile, The Guardian asks if the politician will prove sufficient to “avert the looming crisis?”

Tories have warned Ms Truss she is in a “race against time” to save the party, according to The Independent.

“Same old Tories”, is the headline of the Daily Mirror under a blended composite of the last four Conservative leaders.

And the Daily Star takes a sideways view of the premiership of Boris Johnson.

