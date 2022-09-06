Police granted further 36 hours to question three men over Olivia’s death

Olivia Pratt-Korbel death

Detectives have been granted a further extension to continue questioning three men being held in connection with the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Merseyside Police said a 34-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, a 41-year-old man and a 29-year-old man, who have both been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, are being kept in custody for another 36 hours.

A spokesman for the force confirmed the extension in a statement shortly before 9.30pm on Monday. The three were arrested on Sunday.

At 10pm we're calling for everyone who follows us to support our #SilenceIsNotAnOption campaign in light of the murder of 9-yr-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel 2 wks ago tonight. Public info has been vital in our quest for #Justice4Olivia . Please RT & change your profile pic in support. pic.twitter.com/KytJEE8UTg — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) September 5, 2022

Another 34-year-old man, who was the fourth person arrested in the space of 24 hours, is still being interviewed by detectives.

The man, from Liverpool, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after he was stopped by officers on the M42 in the Midlands, the force said.

On Monday Merseyside Police urged Twitter users to retweet a post at 10pm calling for people to come forward and share any details they may know about the events surrounding Olivia’s death.

It was part of the force’s #SilenceIsNotAnOption campaign, and saw more than 600 people retweet the post and more than 800 people like it.

Olivia died after she was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool on August 22 when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm.

A post-mortem examination found the medical cause of her death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Her mother Cheryl was also injured.

Floral tributes are left near to the scene in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash (Peter Byrne/PA)

Detective Chief Superintendent and head of investigations Mark Kameen said: “I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice.

“A number of people have been arrested in respect of this investigation.

“However, we still need the public’s help in ensuring that we can build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family.