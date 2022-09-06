Notification Settings

Liz Truss reward allies Coffey and Kwarteng after sacking Sunak supporters

The new Prime Minister first carried out a cull of supporters of her Tory leadership rival.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Suella Braverman and James Cleverly

Liz Truss rewarded close allies Therese Coffey and Kwasi Kwarteng with top Cabinet jobs as she culled a number of prominent Rishi Sunak supporters during a major reshuffle of the Government.

The new Prime Minister appointed Mr Kwarteng as Chancellor and Ms Coffey as Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary, as she made James Cleverly the Foreign Secretary on Tuesday.

Former attorney general Suella Braverman was appointed Home Secretary, replacing Priti Patel after she pre-emptively resigned.

The appointments mean that for the first time in history none of the great offices of state are held by white men.

First Ms Truss despatched former deputy PM Dominic Raab and cabinet colleagues Grant Shapps and Steve Barclay to the backbenches after they supported her rival in the Tory leadership contest.

Ms Coffey, the former work and pensions secretary who is regarded as Ms Truss’s closest friend in Westminster, replaced Mr Raab as the second in command after he described Ms Truss’s tax plans as an “electoral suicide note”.

And she took on Mr Barclay’s health brief after he too came out in support for Mr Sunak, the former chancellor who Ms Truss beat in a poll of Tory members.

Mr Kwarteng, a long-term ally of Ms Truss’s – whose appointment to No 11 had been widely expected, replaces Nadhim Zahawi in the Treasury.

