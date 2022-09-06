Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Liz Truss branded ‘an imbecile’ by sacked minister’s wife

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Felicity Cornelius-Mercer said the Cabinet system ‘stinks’ and ‘treats people appallingly’.

David Holden court case – Belfast
David Holden court case – Belfast

The wife of sacked minister Johnny Mercer has called new Prime Minister Liz Truss an “imbecile”.

Felicity Cornelius-Mercer said the Cabinet system “stinks” and “treats people appallingly” after her husband was removed as veterans affairs minister.

Mr Mercer, the Plymouth Moor View MP, had appeared angry about Ms Truss’s move, saying he was “disappointed” but accepted the PM is “entitled to reward her supporters”.

He also suggested he could quit the Commons, saying: “I have to accept that I will never possess the qualities required for enduring success in politics as it stands, and to be fair to my wonderful family, I must consider my future.”

His wife went further, tweeting a picture mocking Ms Truss as a character from The Muppets television show and giving an account of Mr Mercer’s exit discussions.

Ms Cornelius-Mercer tweeted: “He asked her ‘why would you do this, who is going to be better at this role than me, which of your mates gets the job, you promised a meritocracy?’

“PM – I can’t answer that Johnny.

“This system stinks & treats people appallingly.

“Best person I know sacked by an imbecile @trussliz.”

Mr Mercer had tweeted a lengthy resignation statement accompanied by the words: “I will be spending time with my family and doing no media requests.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News