Dominic Raab out of Government after criticising Liz Truss’s tax plans

Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab was swiftly kicked out of the Cabinet as the deputy prime minister became the first causality of Liz Truss’s reshuffle after she entered No 10.

The new Prime Minister headed to her House of Commons office to begin the shake-up straight after giving her first speech in Downing Street on Tuesday.

Thanks to the brilliant MoJ team for all their hard work over the last year. Good luck to the new PM and her team. I look forward to supporting the government from the backbenches. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) September 6, 2022

Mr Raab, who was justice secretary as well as second in command to Boris Johnson, had backed Ms Truss’s rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership race and had called her tax plans an “electoral suicide note”.

The MP for Esher and Walton announced he would be supporting the Government from the backbenches.

