What the papers say – September 5

The papers on Monday are led by Liz Truss’s pledge to take action on soaring energy bills.

The Daily Express says Ms Truss has promised “immediate” action on the energy crisis, with The Daily Telegraph reporting she could freeze bills as prime minister to help the nation’s poorest households.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Truss could freeze bills to avoid energy 'Armageddon''

The Daily Mirror leads with criticism over the Tory leadership frontrunner claiming the details of her cost-of-living plan are still a week away.

The i carries a warning from Ms Truss, who is the front-runner in the Tory leadership contest, that any plan will come with “difficult decisions”.

Monday's front page: PM in waiting – Liz Truss warns of pain to pay for energy help as she prepares for office

The Guardian reports Ms Truss intends on defying Tory warnings to press ahead with tax cuts.

Guardian front page, Monday 5 September 2022: Truss will press on with tax cuts despite Tory warnings

The Daily Mail leads with a comic on the BBC’s Have I Got News For You mocking the current Foreign Secretary.

Elsewhere, Metro says police have arrested three suspects over the shooting death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool last month.

Tomorrow's Paper Tonight OLIVIA'S MURDER HUNT: 3 ARE HELD New suspects grilled over nine-year-old's gun killing

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex did not meet up on Sunday despite staying half-a-mile apart from each other, according to The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: William and Kate half a mile from Harry and Meghan but have 'no plans to meet until bombshell memoir is released'