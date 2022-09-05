The search is on to find unwanted Rosie a home after 200 days in RSPCA care

Rosie

Despite having had no interest from prospective owners, staff at the Upper Colwyn Bay centre are determined to find six-year-old Rosie a home.

Centre manager Vicky Williams said: “Rosie is one of our long stay residents – and we just can’t figure out why.

“Even though she is sweet, confident and so friendly she has been with us now for more than 200 days.

"It could be her colour that is putting people off – with black, or black and white cats, often taking far longer to rehome – for some reason.

“The way to Rosie’s heart includes tasty treats, a comfy lap and a feathered toy.

"To finish off her fun filled days she enjoys lounging in the sun watching the outside world.

"Rosie came into our care with another cat but has since shown she would prefer to be the only cat at home so she can absorb all the attention."

Rosie has a history of asthma but she is not currently on any medication for this, but will need monitoring when she is at home.

The centre’s cattery team will be happy to discuss this in further detail and answer any questions with potential adopters.

“We hope Rosie will find her second chance of happiness soon,"

“As always, as soon as one cat leaves for their new home the space is quickly filled with another who is just as deserving, so we still have lots of felines looking for their happy ending and we’d encourage anyone who is considering taking on a rescue animal to have a look at our website.”

To express an interest in Rosie please fill in a cat perfect match form to brynymaen@rspca.org.uk.