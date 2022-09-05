Live: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak await result of Tory leadership contest

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is widely expected to beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become the new leader of the Conservative Party.

The announcement is scheduled for around 12.30pm, with the winner expected to make a speech before spending the rest of the day finalising their choices for Cabinet and wider ministerial roles and writing their first prime ministerial speech.

Boris Johnson and his successor will go to Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace, for the appointment of the new prime minister on Tuesday, in a break from tradition.

The Queen will receive Mr Johnson on Tuesday at her Aberdeenshire home, where he will formally tender his resignation, and this will be followed by an audience with the new Tory leader, where she or he will be invited to form a government.

12.23pm:

James Cleverly suggested he would accept the foreign secretary job in a Cabinet run by Liz Truss if it was offered to him.

Speaking to the PA news agency at the site of the announcement in central London, he said: “Rishi’s (Sunak) a smart guy, really good campaigner. It would be ridiculous ever to take a result for granted.

James Cleverly arrives at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London for the announcement of the new Conservative Party leader (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

“But I think Liz has put in a fantastic campaign, and I think she’s done enough to win.”

Put to him that he is tipped for foreign secretary if Ms Truss is successful, he said: “Let’s get one thing (done) at a time.”

Asked if he would accept the job if offered it, he said: “Who wouldn’t accept it?”

12.15pm:

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he will not miss outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he leaves office on Tuesday.

Asked if he would miss Mr Johnson, he told journalists at Friern Barnet School in north London: “No, I think it’s good that Boris Johnson has gone. It’s good for the country and he should stay gone.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace in June (Hannah McKay/PA)

12.10pm:

A man was detained by police outside the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster, central London, where the announcement is due to take place.

The man, who is a protester with the campaign group Animal Rebellion, was handcuffed, carried off the road and frisked by officers.

Four others were sitting in the road opposite Westminster Abbey, holding a sign reading: “Planet-based future” and chanting: “Protect our planet, respect our future” while officers tried to speak to them.

A fifth protester, Joel Scott-Halkes, 30, from Cornwall, told the PA news agency: “We are going to continue disrupting the dairy industry for as long as it takes until there are supermarket shortages.

“We are going to do this until the Government and the new prime minister meet our demands,” he added, saying these include ensuring the transition to plant-based farming and rewilding the land that this frees up.

12.05pm:

Protesters outside the Methodist Central Hall in Westminster, London, ahead of the announcement of the new Tory party leader and next prime minister (Victoria Jones/PA)

12pm:

In a message to the incoming prime minister, the European Commission said they would be expected to honour the Northern Ireland Protocol in full.

Commission spokesman Eric Mamer wished Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak good luck ahead of the announcement of the Tory leadership contest winner but said Brussels’ position on the protocol had not changed “one iota”.

Speaking in Brussels, he said: “We are always looking for new beginnings. Obviously anything that can help move forward in our relationship with the United Kingdom will be very welcome.

“As to what we expect it is very clear, it has not changed one iota: We expect the full implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, the Trade and Co-operation Agreement we have signed and, of course, the Irish and Northern Irish Protocol.”

11.57am:

Penny Mordaunt, a former candidate in the Tory leadership contest, was among those arriving at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London for the announcement of the party’s new leader.

(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

11.52am:

The appointment of the new leader comes at a difficult time amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Liz Truss is reportedly strongly considering freezing energy bills in a bid to ease the burden on households this winter if she wins the Conservative leadership contest.

Having made tax cuts a key priority during her leadership campaign, Ms Truss had remained tight-lipped about what kind of support package she might introduce as the UK faces the prospect of soaring energy bills and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

But reports in The Daily Telegraph and The Times on Monday suggest she is likely to introduce an energy bills freeze in some form.

11.45am:

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak left his home in London earlier this morning ahead of the announcement.