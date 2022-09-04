Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Kensington High Street shooting

Police stock

A man has died after he was shot in west London in the early hours of Sunday morning, sparking a murder investigation.

Police were called to Kensington High Street at 2:02am, following reports of gunfire.

Officers found a man, believed to be in his 20s, with gunshot wounds and provided emergency first aid until the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived.

He was taken to a central London hospital where he died at 5:32am.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

A post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command are investigating.