Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Couple wave at barefoot man climbing past their window at the Shard 40 floors up

UK NewsPublished:

The Met Police said a 21-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of trespass.

Shard climber
Shard climber

A couple staying on the 40th floor of The Shard were in bed when they spotted a man waving and climbing past their window at 6am.

Paul Curphey said it was “amazingly uplifting” to see the young man on Sunday, who had appeared to scale the 1,016-foot building in central London barefoot.

The Metropolitan Police later confirmed that a 21-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of trespass and two other men arrested on suspicion of causing public nuisance, as the London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade all attended the scene.

Shard climber
Paul Curphey was staying on the 40th floor of The Shard when someone stopped to wave (Paul Curphey/PA)

Mr Curphey, 52, and his partner Treasaidh, were visiting the capital for a birthday trip and were lying in bed on floor 40 of the building when someone started “waving at the window”.

“The climber was yelling in celebratory fashion,” Mr Curphey, a retail businessman from the Isle of Man, told the PA news agency.

“He appeared, waving at the window, 40 floors up, already in the deep end so to speak. We couldn’t help but urge him on to complete his mission.

Shard climber
The Met Police said a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of trespass (Paul Curphey/PA)

“He was smiling, waving, and having the time of his life.

“(My) partner thought I had pulled all the stops out and managed to get a guy to bring a box of Milk Tray for her birthday.”

Mr Curphey added the climber had a “happy demeanour”.

“It was scary to see, but his happy demeanour was amazingly uplifting.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News