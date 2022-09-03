Serena Williams dubbed ‘one of the greatest of all time’ after final match

Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!

How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time.

I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3

— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022