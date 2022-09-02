UK Covid-19 infections fall 25% with levels dropping in most areas

File photo of a person dripping testing solution into a Covid-19 lateral flow test (Danny Lawson/PA)

Covid-19 infections in most parts of the UK are continuing to fall, with levels in England dropping below one million for the first time since the start of June, figures show.

Hospital cases also remain on a downwards trend, though health experts have warned the virus is likely to become more prevalent in the autumn and winter.

Booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine will start being given to care home residents from next week as part of a nationwide campaign offering a fresh jab to everyone aged 50 and over, to increase protection ahead of future waves.

A total of 1.1 million people in private households in the UK are estimated to have had coronavirus in the week to August 23, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is a drop of 25% from 1.4 million the previous week.

Infections hit 3.8 million in early July during the spread of the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the virus, but have fallen in recent weeks.

Kara Steel, ONS senior statistician for the Covid-19 infection survey, said: “Today’s data shows infection levels continue to decrease across most of the UK, with the number of people with Covid-19 in England now estimated to be under one million for the first time since early June.

“Though there is an uncertain trend in Northern Ireland, it is too early to say if this marks the end of the recent decrease.

“We will monitor the data closely to understand the impact of schools returning across the UK.”

Northern Ireland is the only one of the four UK nations where infection levels are estimated to have risen in the latest survey, with 35,800 people likely to have tested positive for Covid-19 in the week to August 23, the equivalent of around one in 50.

This is up from 26,400, or one in 70, in the week to August 16.

The latest estimate for people testing positive in England is 893,300, or one in 60, down from 1.2 million, or one in 45.

This is the first time the figure for England has dropped below one million since the week ending June 2.

In Wales, infections stood at 47,300 in the latest week, or one in 65 people, compared with 65,500, or one in 45, in the previous survey.