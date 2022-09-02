Extinction Rebellion activists ‘superglue’ themselves in Commons chamber

Extinction Rebellion protest

Climate activists have superglued themselves around the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons chamber.

Extinction Rebellion said its supporters have launched a protest in Parliament in support of a “Citizens’ Assembly” to help deliver change.

BREAKING NEWS: Extinction Rebellion supporters have superglued around the Speakers Chair inside the commons chamber. Right now inside Parliament a speech is being read out demanding a Citizens' Assembly Now: “We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this…" pic.twitter.com/JqKBasRaCH — Extinction Rebellion UK ? (@XRebellionUK) September 2, 2022

The campaign group posted a photo on Twitter showing three members hand in hand in front of the seat, with two other members holding up signs.

One read “Let the people decide” and the other said “Citizens’ Assembly now”.

The group wrote: “Extinction Rebellion supporters have superglued around the Speaker’s chair inside the Commons chamber.

“Right now inside Parliament a speech is being read out demanding a Citizens’ Assembly now: ‘We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this’.”

BREAKING: Extinction Rebellion have dropped banners across The Palace of Westminster, including off the building. The protest points to the need for a Citizens’ Assembly to cut through the corruption in Westminster, update politics & let the people decide. Follow for updates. pic.twitter.com/XarzQFAHcI — Extinction Rebellion UK ? (@XRebellionUK) September 2, 2022

Two protesters could also be seen with locks around their necks and connected to the front gates of the Houses of Parliament.