What the papers say – September 1

A collection of British newspapers.

The mastheads look at the UK’s spiralling bills and their consequences.

The Guardian, The Independent and the Daily Mirror all lead on the cost-of-living crisis, which the latter reports will cause three million more Britons to “fall into poverty trap”.

The Guardian leads with "Children may die if families turn off heat, warn experts"

Tories are urging leadership frontrunner Liz Truss to “act fast” on rocketing energy prices, according to the i, while The Daily Telegraph reports Ms Truss may axe motorway speed limits.

The i newspaper reports: "Tories urge Truss to act fast on UK energy hikes"

The Daily Telegraph's front page: "Truss hints she may axe motorway speed limits"

Elsewhere, The Times reports on the “decline of (the) traditional UK family”.

German manufacturers have halted production in response to a surge in energy prices caused by a Russian squeeze on gas supplies, according to the Financial Times.

Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 1 September

The Daily Express reports the Queen will appoint the next prime minister at Balmoral instead of London.

Metro and The Sun lead on the Ryan Giggs trial.

Metro leads with "RYAN GIGGS TRIAL JURY SPLIT - Footballer may face retrial in abuse case"

The Sun reports: "Ryan Gigg's 17-day domestic abuse trial collapses after the jury failed to reach a verdict"

The Daily Mail reports a former murder suspect won custody of a neighbour’s child “by duping social workers”.

Daily Mail: "How Could They Give My Son To My 'Deceitful' Neighbour?"