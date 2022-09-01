Massive water leak floods train tracks

⚠️Severe disruption in East Manchester⚠️

A burst water main has flooded the tracks in Audenshaw. It is currently unsafe to run trains through the area.

We're assisting @unitedutilities as they work to repair the issue. @northernassist @TPExpressTrains

— ManchesterPiccadilly (@NetworkRailMAN) September 1, 2022