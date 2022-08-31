Notification Settings

Vigil planned in memory of two boys who died in Lough Enagh tragedy

UK NewsPublished:

The teenagers, named locally as Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, had been swimming at the lough when they got into difficulty.

Lough Enagh scene

A vigil has been planned following the tragic deaths of two teenage boys in a Co Londonderry lough.

The 16-year-olds, who have been named locally as Reuven Simon and Joseph Sebastian, had been swimming at Lough Enagh on Monday evening when they got into difficulty.

They were from the city’s Indian Keralan community, and had been due to return to St Columb’s College after receiving their GCSE results last week.

The boys are expected to be laid to rest on Friday following a joint funeral service at St Mary’s Church, Ardmore.

Flowers have been left at the scene of the tragedy – where the bikes the boys were riding remained – on Tuesday.

A book of condolence will be opened at the Guildhall in Derry later.

On Thursday night, the local community in Strathfoyle are to hold a candle lit vigil, and offer solidarity and prayers to the families of the teenagers.

There have been calls to improve safety measures around the lough.

Foyle Search and Rescue (FSR) said there should be more warnings around how deep the water is, as well as guidance on what to do if you get into difficulty and better availably of life rings around the area.

Police are carrying out inquiries into the incident, but said they believe it was a tragic drowning incident.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those affected,” a spokesperson said.



