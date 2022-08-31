Covid-19 alert level downgraded as number of cases fall

Quick Covid update for England – hospital admissions still falling and we are now back where we were in May 2022 between the two recent Omicron waves.

In May we could already see BA.5 growing, but there's nothing like that in England right now (as far as I can tell-good news!) pic.twitter.com/BZOZXkbqVk

— Prof. Christina Pagel ?? (@chrischirp) August 31, 2022