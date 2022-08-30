Notification Settings

What the papers say – August 30

UK NewsPublished:

The front pages splash on the potential of North Sea oil amid rising energy bills.

A collection of British newspapers
Conservative tax plans and royal woes feature across the mastheads on Tuesday.

Liz Truss’s pitch on taxes is front page of the Daily Express and the i, while The Times reports the Tory leadership frontrunner will give the green light for further oil drilling in the North Sea.

The Guardian carries a warning the cost-of-living crisis will close schools as Metro says rising bills will close pubs.

A backlog in court cases and barrister’ strikes is causing criminals to “go free”, according to a report in The Independent.

The Sun and the Daily Mail lead on new claims from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Ghislaine Maxwell has become friends with a “notorious murderer” in jail, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Daily Telegraph reports statins rarely cause muscle pain in patients.

The EU will unveil a crisis plan to address rising energy bills, says the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star reports poisonous spiders are “invading homes” and snakes are “on the loose”.

