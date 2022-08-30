Johnson refuses to rule out political comeback

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visit to North Dorset

Boris Johnson refused to rule out a political comeback as he faced his final few days in No 10.

On a visit to Dorset he declined to be drawn on what he will do when is replaced as prime minister by either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

The outgoing Prime Minister instead put his focus on the expansion of gigabit-speed broadband, as he sought to emphasise his Government’s achievements.

Asked if he would rule out a comeback, Mr Johnson told reporters: “I think on the whole people in this country are more interested in their gigabit broadband than they are in the fate of this or that politician.”

Mr Johnson’s demise was ultimately triggered by the row after former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher was accused of inappropriate behaviour.

Asked if he had regrets about the way allegations of misconduct had been dealt with, Mr Johnson said: “All those things have to be handled carefully and sensitively and we have processes for dealing with them, and people who have complaints should raise them in the normal way.”

Mr Johnson declined to give himself a rating out of 10 for his term in office.

Asked about his plans after next Tuesday, when he is set to be replaced, Mr Johnson said: “I am concentrating on today.”

Rory Stewart, a former Conservative leadership rival of the Prime Minister, warned on Monday that Mr Johnson could try and make a comeback.