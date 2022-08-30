Former boxer champion Wadi Camacho ‘cut ex-girlfriend while grabbing iPhone’

Wadi Camacho with his commonwealth belt at The O2 Arena, London

A former boxing champion cut his ex-girlfriend’s cheek and stole her iPhone in a row outside his mother’s home, a court has heard.

Wadi Camacho, 37, allegedly assaulted Louise Mitchell and threatened to throw her car keys down the drain when she pulled up outside in Oakes Mews, Poplar, east London, on June 25 2020.

The ex-cruiserweight, who previously held the Commonwealth title, is standing trial at the Old Bailey, where he denies assault occasioning actual bodily harm against Ms Mitchell and the theft of her iPhone 6S.

He also denies two counts of breaching a non-molestation order made by East London Family Court by “threatening, intimidating, harassing or verbally abusing” and using violence against Ms Mitchell.

Jurors were told the former couple usually communicated through Camacho’s mother or another third party but she had been shielding due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lawrence Okolie (right) in action against Wadi Camacho during their British and Commonwealth Championship bout at the Copper Box Arena, London (PA)

Camacho allegedly went outside alone and grabbed his ex-partner’s keys out of the ignition before telling her: “You’re not getting these back. I’ll put them down the drain. I promise you’re not going anywhere.”

When Ms Mitchell decided to call the police, the defendant grabbed her phone out of her hand with such force it left her with a cut to the face, jurors were told.

Prosecutor Georgia Luscombe said: “An argument ensued in which he took the car keys out of the ignition of her car and said words to the effect of, ‘You’re not getting these back. I’ll put them down the drain. I promise you’re not going anywhere’.”

The prosecutor added: “Mr Camacho then grabbed the phone from her with enough force to cause a cut to her cheek and he then made off with her phone.

“She did not receive her phone back.”

After the complainant phoned the police, officers attended and spoke to her briefly, the court heard.

Camacho, of Oakes Mews, Poplar, attended Bethnal Green police station a week later on June 28 and was arrested before being interviewed by officers the following day, jurors were told.

“He accepted he took Ms Mitchell’s keys briefly but denied either assaulting her or taking her phone,” Ms Luscombe said.