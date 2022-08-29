What the papers say – August 29

A collection of British newspapers

The front pages focus on “brutal” cuts in schools and hospitals, the possible end of cash and recycled water’s potential.

The i says Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss is under pressure to offer “energy help for all”, while The Times reports half of Conservative voters want the energy sector to be nationalised.

Monday’s i: Truss under pressure to offer energy help for all #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/w8YfyWmBgM — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) August 28, 2022

Monday’s Times: Half of Tory voters want energy to be nationalised #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/jqnVPa4ndT — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) August 28, 2022

Schools and hospitals face making “brutal” cuts to pay energy bills due to rising costs, according to the Daily Mirror.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express covers fears by campaigners that millions of people will be cut adrift from the financial system due to a warning cash could be phased out by 2027.

Front page: Millions facing hardship with 'end of cash in 5 years' #TomorrowsPapersToday Liz Truss – https://t.co/QjkvvwgBpt pic.twitter.com/CZWvbfSTVO — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 28, 2022

The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson will use his farewell message to push the cause of green energy, and the Daily Star advises its readers to “drink bog water” after the head of the Environment Agency advocated using recycled water to combat shortages.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM: Don’t give up on green energy'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/xXSC4uPnTx — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 28, 2022

A gathering of leading economic authorities in the US has warned central bankers will find it harder to root out high inflation in the coming years, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday August 29 https://t.co/Vsoz7mHwBq pic.twitter.com/YpQnEgCLJR — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 28, 2022

New analysis of NHS data in The Guardian shows black and Asian people in England have to wait longer for a cancer diagnosis than white people.

Guardian front page, Monday 29 August 2022 – Revealed: black and Asian cancer patients wait longer for diagnosis pic.twitter.com/uUuLjTGWL6 — Guardian news (@guardiannews) August 28, 2022

NHS leaders have warned record bed-blocking is hampering efforts to battle the emergency care crisis, says the Daily Mail.