New offer made to cleansing staff in bid to halt strikes

Overflowing bin in Edinburgh

A new offer has been made to Scottish council cleansing staff in a bid to halt ongoing strike action.

A walkout in Edinburgh which saw rubbish litter the streets during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is due to end on Wednesday, while staff in authorities across Scotland took action over the weekend with a further stretch planned for next week.

The GMB, Unison and Unite unions were in talks with local authority body Cosla on Sunday, but it is understood an offer has now been made to halt the actions.

Another wave of strikes are slated for next week if the offer is not accepted by unions (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The details of the offer have not yet been made public, with union leaders expected to go discuss the offer before putting it to members for approval.