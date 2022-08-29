More than 30 arrested in Liverpool in crackdown on organised crime

Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Police in Liverpool have made more than 30 arrests in 24 hours as part of a crackdown on organised crime after the fatal shooting of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Merseyside Police made 32 arrests, carried out 66 stop and searches, executed 11 warrants and seized eight vehicles on Monday.

The action was part of Operation Miller, the force’s effort to tackle organised crime in the area.

It comes after the deaths of Sam Rimmer, 22, who was shot in Dingle on August 16, Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her Old Swan home in the early hours of August 21, and Olivia, a nine-year-old girl shot in her home in Dovecot on August 22.

Ashley Dale (Family Handout/PA)

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “The communities of Dovecot, Old Swan and Dingle are still reeling from the murders that have taken place in the areas they call home and we owe it to them to stop those involved in serious organised crime, which can result in innocent members of our communities being seriously injured or killed.

“Our resources have been significantly boosted by officers from across the UK (investigation, firearms and uniformed officers) and we will leave no stone unturned in our search for those who killed nine-year old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer.

“The actions of these individuals have also turned our attention to organised crime groups who are blighting the lives of decent, law-abiding members of the community, and we are acting on information coming in to take them out so we can to make our streets safer for the future.

“The murder of Olivia in her own home, the place where she should have been safest, has crossed all boundaries and detectives and uniformed officers are working round the clock to find the person or persons responsible.”

A 36-year-old man from Huyton and a 33-year-old from Dovecot were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to Olivia’s death.

Police made three arrests in relation to the murder of Mr Rimmer, including a 20-year-old man from Liverpool city centre, a 21-year-old man from Dingle, and a 17-year-old boy from the city centre.

Sam Rimmer (Merseyside Police/PA)

Monday’s action takes the total number of arrests to 202 and warrants to 69.

Officers have also been deployed on major routes in and out of the city targeting people involved in organised crime.

On Sunday a 31-year-old man from Old Swan was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon and criminal property after being stopped in Maskell Road, Old Swan.

Officers initially found found a lock knife before discovering more than £9,000 in cash, a quantity of white powder and cannabis when they searched his address.

A 33-year-old man from Dovecot was arrested after a stop and search when he was found to be in possession of a Rolex watch that was believed to have been stolen.

Two men, aged 18 and 22, from Wavertree and Speke respectively, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, possession of a bladed article and assaulting police.

Officers had attempted to stop a Volvo car being driven erratically in Derby Road, Bootle.