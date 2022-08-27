Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two charged with terrorist offences after probe into right-wing extremism

UK NewsPublished:

Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, have been remanded into custody ahead of the hearing.

Exterior of the City of Westminster Magistrates Court in Horseferry Road, London
Exterior of the City of Westminster Magistrates Court in Horseferry Road, London

A man and woman will appear in court on Saturday charged with  terrorist offences following an investigation into right-wing extremism, police said.

Darren Reynolds and Christine Grayson, both 59, have been remanded into custody ahead of the hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Reynolds, of Newbould Crescent, Sheffield, is accused of six counts of possessing material containing information likely to be useful to a person committing a terrorist act.

He is further charged with one count of encouraging terrorism, three offences of disseminating a terrorist publication, and one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage.

Grayson, of Boothwood Road, York, faces one count of conspiracy to commit criminal damage and one charge under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

They were detained after pre-planned and intelligence-led arrests at their home addresses on Monday following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE).

Warrants of further detention were granted on Tuesday, CTPNE said.

They will appear via video-link before magistrates in London on Saturday.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News