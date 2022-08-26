Police arrest second man on suspicion of the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Police have arrested a second man on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in her home in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police said a 33-year-old man, from Dovecot, had also been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

He was arrested by armed officers on Lunsford Road on Friday.

Flowers are left near to the scene of an incident in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The man has been taken to a police station where he will be questioned by detectives.

It comes after a 36-year-old man, from the Huyton area, was arrested on suspicion of Olivia’s murder, and two counts of attempted murder, after an operation involving armed officers on Thursday.

A spokesman for the force added: “The investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder is ongoing and we still need to build up a strong evidential picture so that we can bring those responsible to justice.

“Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.”

The schoolgirl was shot on Monday night after a gunman chased his intended target, who has been named as convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into the family home in Dovecot, also injuring her mother Cheryl, 46.

Earlier on Friday, Merseyside Police released aerial footage of the moment the 36-year-old was arrested by armed officers on Thursday.

Ambassador of Liverpool FC, Ian Rush (right), and the Ambassador of Everton FC, Ian Snodin, visits the scene in Kingsheath Avenue (Peter Byrne/PA)

A spokeswoman for the force said the video shows a man being led out of a property and towards a police van, surrounded by armed officers, on Thursday evening.

The officers can be seen leading the man away due to heat signature technology in the clip.

It came after neighbours described how armed police descended on a block of flats in Huyton on Thursday night in a raid.

One neighbour said: “We saw armed police, all in black with balaclavas on and machine guns.

“They closed the road off.

“They were here at about 10.30pm for about an hour and anyone who came out of their house they would shout at to go in.

“I think it was coming to an end when I saw them because I saw them putting the battering ram back in the car.”

On Friday afternoon, a police Matrix van pulled up in the car park of the flats and five officers were seen entering the top-floor flat.

One officer took a ladder into the property.

Police then left carrying a clear plastic bag which appeared to contain other bags, boxes and material.

Officers would not confirm if the activity was linked to the investigation into Olivia’s murder.

The force has also released an image of a black Audi Q3, which they believe was the same vehicle used to take 35-year-old Nee to hospital.

The vehicle in the image has been seized and detectives are appealing for information from witnesses who saw the car in the days leading up to the shooting, or have information about its movements afterwards.