Britons blame Government more than energy firms for energy crisis – poll

Energy costs

Almost half of Britons questioned on the UK’s current energy crisis blame the Government more than the energy firms, according to a new poll.

Research by Focaldata of 1,021 adults from across the UK showed that 47% of respondents blame ministers for “failing to prepare and prevent” the huge rise in energy bills.

Just under a third, 30%, condemn the energy firms.

The data comes as Ofgem, the UK energy industry regulator, is due to make its latest announcement regarding the energy price cap – with experts forecasting another significant increase.

The polling, on behalf of Cavendish Advocacy and collected on August 17-18, also shows 92% of people who took part are “concerned” about the energy crisis.

Two thirds, 66%, would go as far to say they are “very concerned” about the soaring energy bills.

The survey also found 20% of those interviewed would be prepared to pay more for their gas and electricity bills, but only if the money was used to invest in better infrastructure to prevent potential blackouts or gas supply issues.

Tom Bradley, head of energy & green growth at Cavendish Advocacy, said: “Our research confirms the level of concern amongst people across the UK at the rising cost of energy, and the situation is expected to get worse when Ofgem announces its latest price cap this week.

“The debate has moved on as to how the country has reached a critical point where energy bills may top more than £3,500 a year.

“Our polling shows that the public expects both politicians and the energy industry to take responsibility and bring more stability and affordability to the market.

“Surprisingly, almost a fifth of UK adults are willing to pay more if the money was invested in better infrastructure to prevent potential blackouts or gas supply issues.