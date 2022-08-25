Notification Settings

In Pictures: Youngsters celebrate GCSE results

UK NewsPublished:

It had been expected that grades would drop below last year.

Pupil celebrates GCSE results
Pupil celebrates GCSE results

Teenagers across the UK are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.

Top grades are down on last year but remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

In 2021, the proportion of GCSE entries awarded top grades surged to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19 and pupils were given results determined by their teachers.

Similar to the pattern with A-level results, published last week, it had been expected that GCSE grades would drop below last year, but remain above those from 2019 as students returned to sitting exams for the first time in three years.

GCSE results
Shannon Rostam looks surprised by her GCSE results at Rockwood Academy in Alum Rock, Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
GCSE results
(Jacob King/PA)
GCSE results
Gulam-Mustafaa Aslam receiving his GCSE results (Jacob King/PA)
GCSE results
Students celebrate after receiving their GCSE results at Roedean School, Brighton (Gareth Fuller/PA)
GCSE results
Maddie Hallam and her parents look delighted with her GCSE results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)
GCSE results
Jonathan Ikazaboh gives a thumbs-up after reading his grades (Joe Giddens/PA)
GCSE results
(Joe Giddens/PA)
GCSE results
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
GCSE results
Students receiving their GCSE results at Rockwood Academy (Jacob King/PA)
GCSE results
(Gareth Fuller/PA)
