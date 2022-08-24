What the papers say – August 24

A collection of British newspapers.

The nation’s papers are led by the fatal shooting of a nine-year-old girl in her own home.

The Sun, The Independent and the i all splash a photograph of the girl, named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who the Daily Mail describes as “a picture of innocence”.

On tomorrow's front page: Tragic Olivia Pratt-Korbel was hiding behind her mum when a hitman chasing a rival fired into their home and killed her https://t.co/oUz2XjtLpL pic.twitter.com/Rb51VfHnNk — The Sun (@TheSun) August 23, 2022

Indepdendent: Girl, 9, shot dead aftergunman bursts into home #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/faU5zevfiL — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) August 23, 2022

The i: Youngest victim of gangland killings #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9czAuX9zow — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) August 23, 2022

Mail: Picture of innocence to shame lawlessBritain #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MIH1JSZxmW — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) August 23, 2022

Metro leads on a plea from police for the “underworld” to turn in the gunman, while the Daily Express calls it an “appalling act of evil”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? TELL US WHO KILLED LITTLE OLIVIA ? Police make plea to underworld to give up gunman #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MuBTl7zXkv — Metro (@MetroUK) August 23, 2022

Front page: Just a child – innocent victim of gun wars #TomorrowsPaperToday Manhunt underway to find killer of #OliviaPrattKorbel https://t.co/QfP0NaBQrj pic.twitter.com/9uVBu8V6p4 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 23, 2022

And the Daily Mirror describes the girl’s death as “unbearable”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says the EU is feared to be losing the will to back Ukraine against Russia.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'EU feared to be losing will to back Ukraine'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/xEeMVdRqQ4 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 23, 2022

The Financial Times reports the cost of shielding families from spiralling fuel-bills has been estimated at £100 million.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 24 August https://t.co/efbEE9qu7R pic.twitter.com/2ngHKVVDUU — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 23, 2022

The Guardian reports that companies selling grain are profiting from the “hunger crisis”.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 24 August 2022: Fury as grain giants profit from ‘unjust’ hunger crisis pic.twitter.com/998QsVO2OY — The Guardian (@guardian) August 23, 2022

The Times says members of the Red Arrows have been accused of bullying, misogyny, assault, sexual harassment and drunkenness.

Times: Red Arrows engulfed by bullying and assault row #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ngvOvreR83 — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) August 23, 2022