Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Three protesters arrested in Surrey after damaging fuel pumps on M25

UK NewsPublished:

Police said they were ‘working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations’.

Police tape
Police tape

Three people have been arrested in Surrey after allegedly damaging fuel pumps and gluing themselves to forecourts at the Clacket Lane and Cobham service stations on the M25.

Surrey Police said they were “working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations”.

There is currently no petrol available at either station due to the damage, including on both sides of Clacket Lane.

The three arrests were made on suspicion of criminal damage.

“We appreciate the disruption this is causing and we are working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations,” police said.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News