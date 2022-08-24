Benjamin Mendy told rape victim ‘don’t worry, it’s small’, court hears

Benjamin Mendy court case

Premier League footballer Benjamin Mendy told a woman “it’s small, don’t worry” before a rape lasting “20 seconds”, a court has heard.

In a police interview played to Chester Crown Court on Wednesday, the alleged victim said the Manchester City left-back tried to “debate” her into having sex after getting her alone at a gathering at his mansion – The Spinney in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire – in July 2021.

Despite giving him “every excuse”, she said her protests “didn’t phase him” and she had to “give in”, the court heard.

The woman said she “felt dirty” and used most of a pack of baby wipes to try to clean herself after the incident, the jury heard.

She did not report the rape to police until being contacted by officers after other allegations surfaced because “it was like one word against another” and that she was “really scared”, adding: “these people have power whether you like it or not”, the court heard.

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court where he is accused of eight counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape, relating to seven women (PA/ David Rawcliffe)

Recalling the alleged incident in a recorded police interview, which was played to a jury, she said she had been invited to Mendy’s home where people were drinking and playing games.

But as she was about to leave he took her into the cinema room at the house alone where they talked and began kissing before he pulled his underwear down.

She said: “I was just like ‘I don’t want to do anything, I don’t know you’.

“He said ‘it’s small, don’t worry’ and all this.

“I was sat on a bean bag and he was standing in front of me holding himself. I felt like I had given him every excuse to get out of the situation …

“It didn’t phase him, it’s like nothing I said got through to him and it’s like arguing with a brick wall.”

The woman explained to the court how she didn’t know other guests at the party well and didn’t feel she could just walk away.

She continued: “When I sat on that bean bag and I ended up having to like give in. There was nothing more I could do.”

“Within 20 seconds it was over.”

Following the alleged rape, she said she “didn’t know how to process what had just happened” and “felt so by myself”, the court heard.

Mendy denies eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and one count of sexual assault against seven young women.

Co-accused Louis Saha Matturie, 41, the footballer’s friend and fixer, allegedly had the job of finding young women for sex.

Both men say that if any sex did take place it was consensual.

Prosecutors allege Mendy is a “predator” who “turned the pursuit of women for sex into a game”.