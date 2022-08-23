What the papers say – August 23

British newspapers

The nation’s papers are lead by dire inflation predictions and sewage concerns.

The Financial Times, the Daily Express, The Independent and The Times lead on the “spiralling” inflation, with Citigroup warning of an 18% January peak.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday August 23 https://t.co/MFJgWEs8Fg pic.twitter.com/NPHp9sDVes — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) August 22, 2022

Tomorrow's front page: Inflation 'to hit 18%'… How will millions cope? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/btpcGLDtbW — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) August 22, 2022

Times: Winter woe for air passengers as BA cancels 10,000 flights #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/jB4MtRcZ0K — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) August 22, 2022

The impact of sewage pollution has been worsened by cuts made by Liz Truss, according to The Guardian, while the Tory leadership contender’s “u-turn” on an emergency budget is front page of the i.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 23 August 2022: Truss cut millions from services that kept sewage off UK beaches pic.twitter.com/hLzM8MdFvY — The Guardian (@guardian) August 22, 2022

i: Truss to risk ‘flying blind’ after Budget pledge U-turn #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/sZMdWgz2ly — George Mann ?⚒️? (@sgfmann) August 22, 2022

The Daily Telegraph reports on a plea from refugee minister Lord Harrington for a doubling of payments for families hosting Ukrainian refugees.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Refugee host cash should be doubled'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/lTOYMUxWM2 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 22, 2022

The Daily Mail has an op-ed from Justice Secretary Dominic Raab in which he accuses striking barristers of “holding justice to ransom”.

A mother who claims her son was assaulted by Cristiano Ronaldo says the player does not feel sorry, says the Daily Mirror.

Tuesday's front page: "Ronaldo doesn't feel sorry at all….. he left me crying and shaking."https://t.co/PdVXPXjjmq#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5siT76PKLR — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 22, 2022

And Metro says “snowflakes” are blocking A&E departments, while the Daily Star reports a new study proves naps at work are beneficial.