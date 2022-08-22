Collision forces closure of A40 and Piccadilly Line

A woman on the Piccadilly line of the London Underground tube network wearing a protective facemask

Commuters were asked to find alternative routes as the Piccadilly Line and the A40 near Park Royal underground station remain closed after a collision on the road.

Ealing Police tweeted: “Following a collision on the A40 near Royal Underground Station earlier this morning, the road and the Piccadilly Line are likely to remain closed for a significant period of time.

“Commuters who use these routes are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative.”

#INCIDENT | Following a collision on the A40 near Royal Underground Station earlier this morning, the road and the Piccadilly Line are likely to remain closed for a significant period of time.Commuters who use these routes are advised to avoid the area and find an alternative. — Ealing Police (@ealingMPS) August 22, 2022

It follows the travel problems suffered by rail passengers after tens of thousands of workers went on strike again in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.