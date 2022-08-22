Bernie Ecclestone in court on fraud charge

Bernie Ecclestone

Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone is due to appear in court over an alleged failure to declare £400 million of overseas assets to the Government.

Ecclestone, 91, is expected to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court in person on Monday to face a charge of fraud by false representation between July 13, 2013 and October 5, 2016.

According to the court listing, the business magnate allegedly claimed he had “established only a single trust, that being one in favour of your daughters”.

He is also alleged to have said “other than the trust established for your daughters you were not the settlor nor beneficiary of any trust in or outside the UK”.

The 91-year-old is expected to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court in person (Rick Findler/PA)

Ecclestone, who has three grown-up daughters, Deborah, 67, Tamara, 38, and Petra, 33, allegedly made the representations “intending to make a gain, namely not stated, for yourself”.

The charge against the billionaire, whose address is listed in Knightsbridge, central London, was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) last month following an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), which said the probe had been “complex and worldwide”.