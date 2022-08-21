Woman dies after being found with gunshot wounds in Liverpool garden

A police crime scene

A woman has died after she was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of a home in the Old Swan area of Liverpool, Merseyside Police said.

Officers were called just after 12.40am on Sunday to a house on Leinster Road and found a woman in the rear garden of the property with injuries to her body consistent with gunshot wounds, the force said.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead, and inquiries are ongoing to formally identify the woman and to inform her next of kin.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation with inquiries being carried out in the local area.

INVESTIGATION | We've launched a murder investigation after a woman died after being found at a house in #OldSwan in the early hours of today (Sun) with gunshot injuries. CCTV and witness enquiries are being carried out. DM @CrimestopperUK with any info https://t.co/8QasUpaBN4 pic.twitter.com/Pok2b9v6TS — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) August 21, 2022

Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said: “This investigation is in the very early stages and while we understand the public will be very shocked and concerned by what has happened, we have a number of officers at the scene who are carrying out extensive inquiries to understand what has taken place and take immediate action.

“A woman has tragically lost her life today and I want the public to be reassured that we will do everything we can to find who is responsible and bring them to justice.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Leinster Road in the early hours of this morning who saw or heard anything or thinks they have captured anything significant on their doorbell camera or dashcam to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.

“I would also encourage anyone who has any other information which they believe could assist with our investigation to get in touch.

“I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle being driven erratically in the area around Prescot Road.”