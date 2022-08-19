Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Rishi Sunak scores own goal with football gaffe

UK NewsPublished:

The Southampton FC fan said he looked forward to his team playing Manchester United this weekend – when they are playing Leicester City.

Conservative leadership bid
Conservative leadership bid

Rishi Sunak found the back of his own net with a footballing gaffe, wrongly looking forward to his team playing Manchester United this weekend when they are in fact facing Leicester City.

The Southampton FC fan’s fixture confusion came a day after it was pointed out his choice of McDonald’s breakfast was taken off the menu more than two years ago.

Having branded himself an “underdog” in the Tory leadership race, the former chancellor was asked at the Manchester hustings how as a Saints fan how he would get back to winning ways.

“I’m going to be unpopular for saying it here, starting by beating United this weekend,” he said.

Southampton, the city of Mr Sunak’s birth, are not due to play Manchester United until August 27.

The candidate, a self-described “massive football fan”, to become the next prime minister has previously said he would be a “very happy man” if he could run his club.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

Viral news

World News