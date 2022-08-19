Notification Settings

Michael Gove backs Rishi Sunak and says Liz Truss is on ‘holiday from reality’

UK NewsPublished:

The former Cabinet minister suggested the Foreign Secretary’s proposals would put ‘the stock options of FTSE 100 executives’ before the poorest.

Michael Gove

Michael Gove has endorsed Rishi Sunak to be the next Conservative leader, accusing Liz Truss of taking a “holiday from reality” with her tax plans.

The former Cabinet minister suggested the Foreign Secretary’s proposals would put “the stock options of FTSE 100 executives” before the nation’s poorest people

Mr Gove said he does not expect to return to frontbench politics, as he backed the underdog in the race to replace Boris Johnson in No 10.

Writing in the Times, he said: “I do not expect to be in government again. But it was the privilege of my life to spend 11 years in the cabinet under three prime ministers. I know what the job requires. And Rishi has it.”

He added: “And here I am deeply concerned that the framing of the leadership debate by many has been a holiday from reality. The answer to the cost of living crisis cannot be simply to reject further ‘handouts’ and cut tax.”

