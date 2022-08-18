Sunak says he has ‘shot’ at being PM despite polls putting Truss well ahead

Conservative leadership bid

Rishi Sunak has insisted he still has a “shot” at being the next prime minister despite polls consistently putting Liz Truss as clear favourite to win the Tory leadership contest.

The former chancellor said he “definitely” has a chance of victory while warning his rival’s tax-cutting plans could fan the flames of inflation.

Mr Sunak said his less radical plans were honest and deliverable, as economists said weak public finances mean large tax cuts are implausible.

The latest YouGov poll of party members had 66% backing Ms Truss to 34% supporting Mr Sunak, when the undecided and non-voters were excluded.

The polling of 1,089 people for Sky News between Friday and Wednesday was further evidence that the Foreign Secretary is the race’s clear frontrunner.

Asked during an appearance on ITV’s This Morning if he still has a chance of victory, Mr Sunak said: “Yes, definitely.”