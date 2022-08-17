Notification Settings

Man charged with murder after stabbing near London’s Oxford Street

UK NewsPublished:

Li Hunan, 60, of Woodfield Gardens, New Malden, has been charged after Li Sung, of Southwark, was fatally stabbed.

Poland Street stabbing
A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in a side road near Oxford Street in London.

Li Hunan, 60, of Woodfield Gardens, New Malden, south London, will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with murder.

At 11.40am on Monday, police were called to reports of a stabbing in Poland Street.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

A 58-year-old man was found with stab wounds and, despite efforts to save him, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.20pm.

He has been named as Li Sung, of Southwark, south London, and his next of kin have been informed.

