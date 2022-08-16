Two-thirds say Government not doing enough to help with cost of living

Boris Johnson

Two-thirds of the public thinks the Government is not doing enough to help with the cost of living, a new poll has found.

The survey by Ipsos found that 66% of people think the Government is not providing enough help as rising energy bills surge back into the headlines, while only 28% think current measures are about right or too much.

These figures represent a worsening of the Government’s position in the eyes of the public since it last announced measures to help households weather the cost-of-living crisis in late May.

Following that announcement, the proportion of the public saying the Government was not doing enough fell from 76% to 49%.

But a deteriorating economic picture now appears to have reversed that trend, as forecasts from the Bank of England suggest inflation will peak higher and later, while energy bills are set to exceed £4,000 next year.

Trinh Tu, managing director of public affairs at Ipsos, said: “As the cost of living continues to rise, it will come as no surprise to see high levels of the public saying the Government is not providing enough support.”

But, she added, it is “notable” that levels of dissatisfaction with the Government are rising even among Conservative voters, 55% of whom now say not enough support is being offered.

Boris Johnson himself admitted on August 12 that current support measures are insufficient, but has ruled out taking further action before his successor as prime minister is announced on September 5.

The poll of 2,000 British adults was carried out between August 9 and 11, before Labour announced its policy of freezing energy bills for six months on Monday.

Even so, the survey found the Opposition had already started extending its lead over the Conservatives on managing the budget and cutting the cost of living.

The poll found that 44% trusted Labour to manage Britain’s taxes and spending, up from 35% in July and a seven-point lead over the Conservatives.

On cutting the cost of living, 45% trusted Labour while only 30% trusted the Conservatives – more than doubling the gap between the two parties reported in July.