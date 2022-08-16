Coronation Street star and comedian Duggie Brown dies aged 82

Duggie Brown

Comedian and actor Duggie Brown, who starred in Coronation Street and Last Of The Summer Wine, has died at the age of 82, his manager said.

Rotherham-born Brown first found fame in Ken Loach’s 1969 film Kes, based on Barry Hines’ novel, and became one of the most well-known comedians of his generation.

He also appeared in groundbreaking comedy programmes The Comedians and The Wheeltappers And Shunters Social Club.

His manager Lee Morgan tweeted: “It is with a heavy heart I share the news the very talented Comedian & Actor Duggie Brown passed away this morning with his wife Jackie by his side.

“What an honour it was to work with Duggie. A born entertainer who loved his profession. RIP Duggie Brown. We love & salute you.”

He was the brother of Coronation Street actress Lynne Perrie, who shot to fame playing Ivy Tilsley for 15 years and who died in 2006.