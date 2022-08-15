Thunder, lightning and floods predicted over the next few days

Summer weather

Forecasters are predicting thunder, lightning and flooding as a yellow weather warning comes into force across the UK.

The Met Office has implemented the warning for Scotland and Northern Ireland until 11.59pm on Monday and 11.59pm for all of England and Wales on Tuesday after a change in air pressure led to dramatic showers.

Power cuts and delays and cancellations in trains and buses are predicted, while spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions for motorists.

Heavy rain ?️ Thunderstorms ⛈️ And a little cooler ?️ Here is Mondays 4cast…? pic.twitter.com/AOMRRB7cwX — Met Office (@metoffice) August 14, 2022

The south west and south east of England also face a third day of yellow warnings on Wednesday until 11.59pm, as the rain eases off elsewhere.

Greg Dewhurst, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said the week would start off quite humid before cooling down later on.

He told the PA news agency: “We’ll start off initially quite humid, particularly across the south and the east of the UK, with thundery showers and sunny spells, but it will gradually become cooler and fresher as the week goes on.

“First half of the week, we’re looking at some heavy downpours and thunderstorms developing.

“You can sort of see that sort of transition coming in from the north, it’s day by day.

“It’s still hot tomorrow, we’re looking at highs around 31C, possibly 32C, and then it starts to come down.

“As we head towards Tuesday, temperatures are around 26C or 27C. Wednesday Thursday will be the mid 20s.

“So probably tomorrow is the last day where we’ll see temperatures above 30C for the rest of the week.”

Drivers have been urged to drive carefully amid predictions of flash flooding.

(PA Graphics)

Simon Williams, RAC’s road safety expert, told PA: “When roads or conditions have been so dry, flash floods are going to appear and cause a danger to drivers.

There’s a risk of aquaplaning as the water won’t drain away quite as quickly. The risk of slipping and sliding is also greater.

“Make sure you’ve got good tread on your tyres and they’re properly inflated, because the tread is the only thing that keeps you in contact with the road. Also, leave plenty of space between your car and the car in front.”

A spokesman for the AA also warned about slippery surfaces on the roads as a result of rubber build-up from tyres.

Meanwhile two people are missing after getting into difficulty in rivers in England during the hot weekend weather.

Temperatures soared to 34C on Saturday and Sunday as the spate of sunny and hot weather continued across the UK.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service said they received reports at 6:37pm on Sunday of a man missing near the Weir at Stoke Bardolph.

Lightning and thunder is also predicted during the week (Peter Byrne/PA)

Eight crews were sent to find the man and the incident has now been handed over to the police.

A search is also under way for a man in the River Thames after he was reported getting into difficulty in the water.

The Metropolitan Police said a “multi-agency response” was in operation after they received reports of the man in the water at Hampton Court at 4.12pm.

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said: “Officers from the Met and Surrey Police, the National Police Air Service, as well as the London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and RNLI, began searching the river.

“However, despite the best efforts of everyone involved the man has not been found.