Inquiry into fire which claimed lives of two men at luxury hotel begins

Cameron House Hotel fire

A fatal accident inquiry (FAI) into the deaths of two men in the fire at Cameron House in 2017 will commence on Monday.

The inquiry, held at Paisley Sheriff Court, will look at issues around guest and fire safety at the hotel on the banks of Loch Lomond following the fatal fire in December 2017.

Cameron House was previously fined £500,000 following the deaths of Simon Midgley, 32, and his partner Richard Dyson, 38, from London.

The purpose of the inquiry, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service say, is not to “apportion blame” but to determine the cause of death and establish what lessons can be learned to minimise the risk of future deaths in similar circumstances.

Simon Midgley and Richard Dyson (Family handout)

Unlike a criminal trial, the FAI system is inquisitorial rather than adversarial, and is a fact-finding exercise.

The Sheriff hears all the evidence presented in court and listens to the witnesses before delivering their determination.

In the determination, the presiding Sheriff can make recommendations to the parties involved, including recommendations about precautions which can be taken in future, improvements that can be made, or systems that should be put in place to prevent future deaths.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “COPFS understand that the wait for proceedings must have been extremely difficult and stressful for those affected.