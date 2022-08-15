Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Boy who died after going into sea was aged 13

UK NewsPublished:

The youngster, from Hereford, was found after a police and coastguard search lasting more than five hours.

Skegness beach
Skegness beach

A boy who died after going into the sea at a popular seaside town over the weekend was 13 years old, police have said.

The body of the teenager, who went into the sea off Skegness, was recovered at about 11.30pm on Saturday after a police and coastguard search lasting more than five hours.

Lincolnshire Police said the boy was from Hereford in the West Midlands.

Emergency services were alerted to a child in the water at about 6.15pm.

Superintendent Lee Pache, from Lincolnshire Police, said: “This is a very sad and tragic incident and our thoughts are with the boy’s family and friends.

“We received a high volume of calls for missing people on the coast on Saturday.

“At one point, within two hours, we received 10 calls.

“All of those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and well.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News